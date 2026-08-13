26 suspected illegal miners arrested in Mpohor-Fiase operation

The Mpohor-Fiase District Assembly has stepped up efforts to tackle illegal mining following the arrest of 26 suspected illegal miners during a coordinated security operation in the district.

The intelligence-led exercise targeted about 10 suspected illegal mining sites and was conducted by a joint taskforce involving personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and River Guards.

Several suspected miners reportedly fled when the security team arrived at the various sites, but 26 people were arrested.

The operation also led to the seizure of 14 pumping machines, eight motorbikes and two gallons of fuel believed to have been used for illegal mining activities.

The suspects have been transferred to the Sekondi Central Police Station to assist with investigations and the subsequent legal processes.

The operation was led by the District Chief Executive, Sophia Aubyn, who said the District Security Committee (DISEC) had agreed to strengthen the local anti-illegal mining taskforce by increasing the number of personnel assigned to it.

She explained that the district-level initiative was intended to complement the work of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), whose nationwide mandate makes sustained operations in every district challenging.

The DCE said the taskforce would rely on intelligence-led and coordinated operations to disrupt illegal mining activities and protect the district’s natural resources.

District Coordinating Director Alhassan Sullemana also assured the taskforce of the Assembly’s commitment to providing the logistical support required for effective operations.

The Assembly said the latest exercise forms part of its renewed efforts to support the national campaign against illegal mining, safeguard the environment and promote sustainable development in the Mpohor-Fiase District.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.