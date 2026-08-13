Ghana fully funded evacuation of nationals from South Africa – Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the Government of Ghana fully funded the evacuation of more than 1,600 Ghanaians from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks.

The Ministry said Ghana did not seek any financial or material support from the South African Government to evacuate its nationals, distancing the country from reports that South Africa is seeking reimbursement from several African countries for costs incurred in facilitating the repatriation of foreign nationals.

This follows the South African government's request for reimbursement for the cost of sending tens of thousands of other citizens back home. The request comes after South Africa deported or helped repatriate more than 80,000 immigrants, following protests and violence against illegal immigration.

According to the country’s Home Affairs department, which briefed lawmakers on Tuesday, the country has spent nearly $18 million accommodating and transporting immigrants who demanded to return to their home countries.

The foreign ministry has sent written requests for compensation to Malawi, Ethiopia and Nigeria, officials said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 13th August 2026, Ghana's Ministry said all costs associated with the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals were borne by the Government of Ghana and its local partners.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ghana did not seek any financial or material support from the South African Government to bring our fellow nationals back home,” the Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

It added that the latest evacuation exercise had followed the same arrangement, with Ghana and its partners covering the entire cost.

The Ministry disclosed that more than 1,600 Ghanaians had been evacuated from South Africa since May 2026, with the exercise still ongoing.

According to the Ministry, the government's support does not end with the return of the evacuees. It said returnees are provided with reintegration funds, transport fares and other relief items to support their smooth reintegration into Ghanaian society.

The Ministry consequently assured Ghanaians that the country would not be among those being asked by South Africa to reimburse the costs associated with repatriating foreign nationals.

“Ghanaians can therefore be assured that under no circumstances will Ghana be listed among the countries being requested by the Government of South Africa to reimburse the cost incurred in repatriating foreign nationals,” he said.

The Ministry reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting Ghanaian nationals abroad, stressing that it would continue to take timely and decisive action whenever the safety and security of citizens were at risk.

It also expressed gratitude to President John Mahama and Ghanaian partners for supporting what it described as a “fully Ghanaian-funded evacuation” of the affected nationals.

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