Interior Ministry condemns assault of suspect in police custody

The Ministry of the Interior has condemned the assault of an arrested person while in police custody, stressing that no allegation of wrongdoing gives anyone the right to attack a suspect under the protection of the State.

The Ministry said the incident was particularly concerning because it followed statements attributed to persons on both sides of a religious dispute, including calls for violence against individuals considered to have offended religious sensitivities.

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspect seen in viral clip slapping pastor in custody

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 13, the Ministry unequivocally condemned such statements, saying there was no justification for inciting violence against Christians, Muslims or any other person based on religion.

The Ministry also stressed that an allegation of a breach of law, “however serious”, did not give any person the right to assault a suspect in police custody.

“An arrested person is in the custody of the State and is entitled to the protection of the State,” the Ministry said.

It said the circumstances under which civilians gained access to the person in custody were a matter of serious concern.

Consequently, the Minister for the Interior has directed the Inspector-General of Police to investigate how civilians were able to gain access to the arrested person and determine whether any police personnel facilitated, permitted or acquiesced in the breach of custody.

The IGP has also been directed to take immediate steps to identify, arrest and investigate the civilians involved in the assault and ensure that they are dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Ministry further ordered an investigation into the conduct of all supervising officers responsible for the custody and supervision of the persons involved.

It said any officers found culpable should face appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.

The Minister has also directed the police to deal with persons arrested in connection with the preceding incidents strictly in accordance with the law and without fear or favour.

The Ministry reiterated that religious incitement, religious violence and the unlawful assault of persons in custody have no place in Ghana.

“No religious belief, personal grievance or other consideration places anyone above the law,” it said.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining public order, protecting the rights of persons in custody and promoting peaceful coexistence among citizens of all faiths and backgrounds.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.