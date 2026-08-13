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Madina Police to crack down on child labour and trafficking at market

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  13 August 2026 5:34am
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The Madina Divisional Police Command has announced a renewed crackdown on child labour and human trafficking at the Madina Market, warning that traders who engage school-going children in commercial activities risk arrest.

The exercise will particularly target the use of children for head-portering, popularly known as kayayei, as part of efforts to prevent children from being exploited and deprived of their right to education.

Madina Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Dr Sarah Aba-Afari, said the Command would strictly enforce the relevant laws and take action against individuals who recruit children, including those brought from northern Ghana and other vulnerable communities, for work at the market.

She stressed that human trafficking remains a criminal offence and described the practice as a form of modern-day slavery that strips victims of their rights and freedoms.

“Children must be in school,” she said, warning market operators to stop engaging minors in their businesses.

Speaking to Citi FM, Dr Aba-Afari said the Police had already been enforcing laws against the practice but would now intensify the operation.

“The market folks should take a cue from this. We have been enforcing the law but this time we are going to enforce it rigidly. The Ghanaian child must be protected,” she stressed.

The Command said the planned enforcement forms part of broader efforts to safeguard children, tackle exploitation and combat human trafficking within the Madina Market and its surrounding communities.

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