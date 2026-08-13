One dead, five injured in crash on Accra–Kumasi Highway

One person has died and five others have sustained injuries following a road crash at Asubuo on the Accra–Kumasi Highway.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, when a Kia Rhino collided with a MAN Diesel truck at Asubuo.

The impact also caused significant damage to both vehicles, although the full extent of the damage is yet to be established.

Firefighters from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station responded to the scene and rescued a person who had become trapped inside the Kia Rhino.

The injured victims were subsequently attended to, with the trapped casualty conveyed to the Suhum Government Hospital for further treatment.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), in a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 12, confirmed that five people sustained injuries in the crash. A male pedestrian was also knocked down during the collision and died from his injuries.

The circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear, and investigations are underway to establish the exact cause of the collision.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.