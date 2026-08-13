One dead, 10 injured in crash on Adukrom–Somanya Highway

One person has died, and 10 others sustained injuries in a road crash involving two Hyundai H100 passenger vehicles at Akode No. 2, near Aseseso, on the Adukrom–Somanya Highway.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, prompting a response from the Kpong Fire Station.

A fire crew was dispatched at 6:03am and arrived at the scene at 6:34am, where they found the two vehicles, registered ER 1564-21 and ER 1660-21, involved in the collision.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the crash resulted in 10 injuries and one fatality. The injured victims were subsequently conveyed to the Yilo Krobo Hospital for medical attention.

The GNFS Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer, in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 12, said the response formed part of the Service’s emergency intervention to assist victims of the crash. Further details on the circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately available.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.