Two die in fatal crash at Dompoase

Audio By Carbonatix
Two persons died and eight others sustained injuries in a road crash at Dompoase near Komenda on the Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway on Friday evening.
The accident occurred when a Toyota Hiace commercial vehicle, with registration number AS 6145-24, travelling from Accra towards Takoradi, veered off the road to avoid a head-on collision with an overtaking vehicle and crashed into a stationary truck with registration number GN 2491-1.
One person died on the spot, while another vic 4
tim, who was trapped in the wreckage, was later pronounced dead after being extricated.
The remaining eight occupants, three of whom sustained critical injuries, were conveyed by personnel of the National Ambulance Service to the Elmina Polyclinic for treatment.
Divisional Officer Grade II (DO II) Abdul Wasiu Hudu, Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), confirmed the incident in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).
He said the Komenda Fire Station received the distress call at about 1855 hours and immediately dispatched a rescue team to the scene.
According to him, the officers arrived at 1910 hours and found one person already dead, while another victim remained trapped in the wreckage, prompting an extrication operation.
The GNFS urged motorists to exercise caution and observe road safety regulations to help prevent avoidable road crashes and fatalities.
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