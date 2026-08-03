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Bole-Bamboi MP Yusif Sulemana thanks well-wishers after earning PhD in Business Administration

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  3 August 2026 6:11am
Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Dr Yusif Sulemana
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The Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Dr Yusif Sulemana, has expressed gratitude to supporters following his graduation with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Business Administration from NiBS University.

In a Facebook post after the graduation ceremony over the weekend, Dr Sulemana thanked the many people who congratulated him and attended the event, describing the outpouring of support as overwhelming.

“Thank you all for the massive show of love and support yesterday during my PhD graduation. I am eternally grateful. God bless you,” he wrote.

Dr Sulemana received the doctorate during NiBS University's graduation ceremony, held under the theme, "Excellence Beyond Borders: Preparing Leaders for a Changing World."

The achievement adds to his academic credentials as he continues to serve as the Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

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