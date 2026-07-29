National

Yusif Sulemana hands over renovated classroom block to Kakiase Community

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  29 July 2026 7:38pm
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The Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana, has reaffirmed his commitment to improving education and social infrastructure in his constituency following the renovation and handover of a classroom block to the people of Kakiase.

The refurbished facility was officially handed over to the community on Sunday, July 27, 2026, as part of efforts to enhance teaching and learning conditions and provide a more conducive environment for pupils and teachers.

In a Facebook post, Mr Sulemana urged residents to take ownership of the facility by ensuring its proper management, protection and maintenance.

"During the handover ceremony, I urged members of the community to take keen interest in the management, protection, and maintenance of the facility to ensure that it remains in good condition and continues to serve its intended purpose for many years to come," he stated.

The Bole-Bamboi MP reiterated his determination to continue investing in projects that improve the welfare of his constituents.

"I remain committed to supporting initiatives that improve teaching and learning conditions and contribute to the development of our communities," he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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