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Health Minister outlines measures for safe storage and distribution of medical products

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  29 July 2026 8:00pm
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The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has outlined a series of measures being implemented by the government to ensure the safe storage and distribution of pharmaceutical and other medical products across the country in line with international standards.

He said the Food and Drugs Authority's (FDA) guidelines are aligned with the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommendations and apply to all businesses involved in the storage and distribution of medical products.

According to the Minister, the guidelines are intended to safeguard the safety, quality and efficacy of medicines and other health products throughout the supply chain.

Mr Akandoh explained that, under the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), the FDA has established licensing guidelines for medical product storage facilities and continues to strengthen compliance through regular capacity-building programmes.

He noted that pharmacists, supply chain managers, warehouse personnel and logistics officers have been receiving continuous training on the WHO's Good Storage and Distribution Practices to enhance their knowledge and skills.

The Health Minister made the disclosure on the floor of Parliament in response to a question from the Member of Parliament for Offinso North, Fred Kyei Asamoah.

He assured the House that the measures being implemented would help build a resilient, transparent and efficient health supply chain capable of delivering quality-assured medical products to all levels of Ghana's healthcare system.

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