American Airlines to bring back TV screens on US flights

American Airlines wants its flyers to have screens – and not just the ones its passengers bring on board.

The carrier says it will restore seatback displays across its domestic fleet, reversing a years-long strategy of removing them from most US routes.

The company is also adding more premium seats, saying the changes are aimed at improving the travel experience and boosting revenue. American Airlines says the upgrades form part of a wider cabin investment announced this week.

Its move follows years of complaints from passengers, who said that relying on personal devices left them with drained batteries, awkward viewing angles, and patchy Wi-Fi.

It also comes as US carriers try to steady demand in a cooling market.

American Airlines spent much of the past decade phasing out seatback screens from its Boeing 737s and Airbus A320-family jets, arguing that most travellers preferred to stream entertainment on their own devices.

The airline also said removing built-in displays reduced weight and maintenance costs at a time when carriers were focused on efficiency.

But the strategy left the carrier out of step with competitors like Delta and United, which have invested heavily in onboard entertainment to support a more premium cabin experience.

JetBlue, meanwhile, has kept seatback TVs. Analysts say those choices have helped shift passenger expectations, making screens feel less like a luxury and more like a standard feature on many US flights.

"The long pull in the tent is technology," Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth told the BBC, noting that Delta was the first major US carrier to introduce a basic economy fare and has continued adding new products since.

Syth said those early moves put Delta further along in its "commercial journey", and the pace at which an airline introduces new offerings often depends on how developed its strategy already is.

As technology improves – with lighter hardware, lower power use, and cheaper installation – screens have become easier for airlines to justify. American Airlines says it will roll out the new displays as quickly as possible, with full installation expected by early next decade.

Its reversal suggests the carrier is trying to stay competitive and consistent, betting that more reliable onboard amenities will help it win customers while still appealing to budget-conscious travellers.

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