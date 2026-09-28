The fight against terrorism requires regional and international cooperation – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has called for stronger regional and international cooperation to combat terrorism, particularly as security challenges continue to confront the Sahel.
Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on September 27, President Mahama said the escalation of instability in the Sahel could be traced to the aftermath of the Libya conflict, the proliferation of arms, and the movement of terrorist groups into the region.
He said the subsequent military coups in the region should be understood within this broader security context.
President Mahama also called for continued dialogue between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), stressing the need to rebuild bridges between the two blocs.
He said the fight against terrorism cannot be addressed by individual countries or regions alone, making regional and international cooperation necessary.
The President said Ghana was strengthening surveillance and intelligence-sharing with neighbouring countries as part of efforts to protect its borders.
He said the measures form part of Ghana’s broader efforts to safeguard its territory while working with other countries to address the regional security challenges.
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