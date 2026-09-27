Ghana could have national airline back in skies within 18 months – Boeing to Mahama

Ghana’s national airline could return to the skies within approximately 18 months, according to global aerospace giant Boeing.

The indication follows high-level discussions between President John Dramani Mahama and senior Boeing executives in New York on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Boeing has expressed readiness to work closely with the Ghanaian government as it advances plans to revive the national carrier, saying the 18-month target could be achievable if the necessary structures and implementation arrangements are put in place.

But President Mahama says Ghana’s ambition goes beyond simply acquiring aircraft for a new national carrier.

“Ghana does not want its relationship with Boeing to be defined simply by the purchase of aircraft. We want a strategic partnership that helps us build an aviation ecosystem—creating skilled jobs, transferring technology, strengthening our industrial base and positioning Ghana as an aviation and logistics hub for West Africa.

“As we Reset Ghana, we are looking for partners prepared to invest with us, build capacity with us and share in the prosperity we create. Boeing can be one of those strategic partners.”

The discussions therefore focused on a broader aviation partnership that could support the national carrier while developing the infrastructure, skills and technical capacity needed to sustain the industry.

Among the proposals is the establishment of a regional Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, hub in Ghana to serve airlines operating across West Africa and the wider African continent.

The talks also covered aviation training, skills development, technology transfer and the creation of high-value jobs for young Ghanaians.

The proposed partnership forms part of President Mahama’s broader Reset Ghana agenda, which seeks to attract strategic international investment and position the country as a competitive gateway for trade, aviation and logistics in the region.

For now, Boeing’s 18-month indication provides a potential timeline for the return of Ghana’s national carrier, but that target remains dependent on the government putting the required structures and implementation arrangements in place.

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