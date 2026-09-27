Nyankamam residents benefit from free medical screening, healthcare outreach

Hundreds of residents in Nyankamam, a community in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region, have benefited from a free medical screening and healthcare outreach organised and funded by Lawyer Francis Yensu Appiah, the Western North Regional Director of the Legal Aid Commission.

The exercise was designed to improve access to healthcare in rural and underserved communities by offering early detection of common illnesses, free medical consultations, essential medicines and health education. It also targeted children, women, the elderly and vulnerable residents who often face economic and logistical barriers to accessing health services.

A team of medical doctors and healthcare professionals carried out a range of screenings, including blood pressure checks for hypertension, blood glucose testing for diabetes and body mass index (BMI) assessments. Residents were also tested for malaria using rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), screened for Hepatitis B and examined for other common endemic conditions.

The outreach further included one-on-one medical advice, free prescription drugs, basic treatments, essential vitamins and sensitisation sessions on preventive healthcare, proper nutrition, personal hygiene and lifestyle choices for managing non-communicable diseases.

Speaking at the event, Lawyer Francis Yensu Appiah emphasised the close relationship between human rights, access to justice and the well-being of citizens. He said the right to legal protection cannot be fully enjoyed when people are burdened by preventable health problems.

“Access to quality healthcare is a basic human right,” he stated. “While my primary mandate at the Legal Aid Commission is to ensure equal access to justice, justice cannot be fully enjoyed if our people lack good health.”

He explained that the free medical screening was part of his personal commitment to giving back to communities in the Aowin Municipality and ensuring that financial hardship does not prevent people from receiving proper medical care.

He also assured residents that the initiative was not a one-off intervention, but part of a broader effort to support communities in the Aowin Municipality whenever the need arises.

The Chief of Nyankamam, together with community elders and beneficiaries, praised the initiative, describing it as timely, thoughtful and impactful. They noted that many residents in the area frequently delay routine medical check-ups because of the cost of treatment. According to them, the outreach brought much-needed care directly to the doorsteps of the people.

Beneficiaries also expressed relief and gratitude for the free consultations, medications and early diagnosis of conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. Some said the exercise gave them an opportunity to learn about their health status for the first time, while others welcomed the advice they received on nutrition, hygiene and disease prevention.

For many low-income households, the opportunity to access medical care without paying out of pocket was described as a major benefit.

Dr Prince Ackah, a medical officer from the Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital who participated in the screening, said the initiative reflected a growing shift towards preventive healthcare in rural communities in the Aowin Municipality.

He explained that early detection of illnesses could help reduce complications, improve treatment outcomes and lessen the financial burden on families.

He added that free screening exercises of this kind were especially important in communities where people often ignore symptoms until their conditions become severe.

The outreach in Nyankamam, sponsored by Lawyer Francis Yensu Appiah, highlighted the broader value of community-based interventions by public servants and professionals who choose to go beyond their official duties.

By combining legal service with social responsibility, Lawyer Francis Yensu Appiah has contributed to efforts aimed at improving the welfare of communities in the Aowin Municipality.

The programme was received not only as a health intervention, but also as a gesture of solidarity and public-minded leadership. For residents of Nyankamam, the screening provided more than medical attention; it offered reassurance that their concerns were being seen and addressed.

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