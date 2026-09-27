Ghana, Boeing explore setting up regional aircraft maintenance hub

Ghana and American aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, are exploring the establishment of a regional Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub in the country to serve airlines operating across West Africa and the wider African continent.

The proposal formed part of discussions between President John Mahama and senior Boeing executives in New York on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The proposed facility is expected to strengthen Ghana’s position in the regional aviation industry by providing aircraft maintenance and related technical services within the country.

The discussions are also focused on using the proposed partnership to build local technical capacity through aviation training, skills development and technology transfer.

President Mahama said Ghana’s engagement with Boeing should go beyond the acquisition of aircraft, stressing the need to develop a broader aviation ecosystem.

“Ghana does not want its relationship with Boeing to be defined simply by the purchase of aircraft. We want a strategic partnership that helps us build an aviation ecosystem—creating skilled jobs, transferring technology, strengthening our industrial base and positioning Ghana as an aviation and logistics hub for West Africa.

“As we Reset Ghana, we are looking for partners prepared to invest with us, build capacity with us and share in the prosperity we create. Boeing can be one of those strategic partners.”

The proposed MRO hub could create opportunities for Ghanaian aviation engineers, technicians and other skilled professionals while reducing the need for airlines operating in the region to send aircraft abroad for certain maintenance services.

The initiative is being discussed alongside plans to revive Ghana’s national carrier, with Boeing indicating that the national airline could return to the skies within approximately 18 months if the necessary structures and implementation arrangements are put in place.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.