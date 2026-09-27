At least 27 people killed in two shootings in South African township

Audio By Carbonatix
At least 27 people have been killed and more than 20 wounded in two shootings in two South African townships, according to police.
In the first incident late on Saturday, at least 17 people were killed and 15 wounded in a shooting at a tavern in Wedela southwest of Johannesburg.
Police said they were searching for eight suspects, who were “reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols”. The motive for the shooting remained unknown, and no arrests were announced.
Early on Sunday, gunmen killed at least 10 people and wounded 11 at a store in Lwandle near Cape Town.
The shootings took place just days after a shooting at a house party near the city of Durban killed 11 people, including a pregnant woman.
In the first incident, police said the attack began about 9:30pm (19:30 GMT) on Saturday in Extension 3, Wedela, in Gauteng province’s West Rand district.
The gunmen fired at people gathered outside the tavern before going inside, where more shots were fired. Investigators said some customers were searched during the attack and had their mobile phones taken.
The suspects then escaped in two vehicles. Two other vehicles were burned during the incident.
Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said detectives and specialist police units had been assigned to identify and find the eight suspects, with police opening 17 murder cases and 15 attempted murder cases as well as two cases related to property damage.
In the second incident, police said they were searching for multiple suspects after the shooting that took place after midnight on Sunday.
South Africa records persistently high levels of violent crime, including killings involving firearms.
The government has faced sustained pressure to improve public safety, particularly in major urban areas where police have carried out additional operations against gun crimes.
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