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Crowds, deals and home solutions as Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair enters final day

  27 September 2026 5:14am
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The Junction Mall in Nungua has been buzzing with activity as strong patronage continues to characterise the third Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic.

The three-day fair, which opened on Friday, September 25, enters its final day today, Sunday, September 27, with prospective homeowners, property investors and members of the public turning up to explore a wide range of housing-related products and services.

From mortgage financing and property investment to building materials, home security, electric vehicles and renewable energy, patrons have been moving from one exhibition stand to another, engaging exhibitors and seeking information on their housing needs.

The fair brings together players from across the housing and property sector, including Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar and Nestas Home Ltd.

The strong patronage has also provided exhibitors with an opportunity to engage directly with potential customers, answer questions, and showcase solutions for building, buying, improving, and securing homes.

With the fair now on its final day, patrons still have the opportunity to visit the exhibition at the Junction Mall and engage with the various exhibitors before the event closes later today.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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