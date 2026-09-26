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Day Two: Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair gains momentum at Junction Mall

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh | Judy Yayra Avanu  
  26 September 2026 4:03pm
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Day Two of the 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic is gaining momentum at Junction Mall, Nungua, with patrons continuing to explore housing, mortgage and property investment solutions.

Visitors are engaging exhibitors and industry experts on financing options, property acquisition, construction, home improvement and other services aimed at making homeownership more accessible.

The strong activity follows a well-patronised opening day on Friday, when prospective homeowners, property investors and other patrons interacted with financial institutions, developers and service providers to explore housing and financing options.

The three-day clinic, organised by Republic Bank Ghana in partnership with JoyNews, is bringing key players in the housing sector together at one location, allowing visitors to seek expert advice and directly engage institutions on their specific housing needs.

With Day Two underway, the fair continues to provide opportunities for patrons to move beyond information-gathering and explore practical steps towards buying, building, improving or investing in property.

The clinic runs until Sunday, September 27, at Junction Mall, Nungua.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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