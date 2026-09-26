French Embassy trains Ghana Police CTU in counter-terrorism operations

Audio By Carbonatix
The French Embassy in Ghana has trained personnel of the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Ghana Police Service in a two-week intensive workshop aimed at strengthening Ghana’s counter-terrorism response.
The workshop formed part of ongoing security cooperation between France and Ghana and focused on building the capacity of CTU personnel, equipping officers with modern counter-terrorism operational skills and improving preparedness against evolving threats in the West African sub-region.
Over the two weeks, participants underwent intensive tactical and operational training designed to strengthen their effectiveness in counter-terrorism operations.
‘A certificate is not a capability’
Addressing the graduands at the closing ceremony, Director-General of Special Duties, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Raymond Ali Adofiem, cautioned the officers against complacency, stressing that true competence goes beyond certification.
“To our participants, congratulations! But remember, a certificate is not a capability. Continue to train, practise, rehearse, share what you have learned, maintain your fitness, equipment and discipline. Do not wait for an emergency to discover whether you are prepared,” he said.
“Take the knowledge, take the discipline, take the responsibility, return to your teams and make them better,” he added.
DCOP Adofiem also expressed gratitude to the French government for its sustained support to Ghana’s security sector.
“The Government of France, the Embassy, and the team, we say merci beaucoup for sustaining this important partnership to counter terrorism departments and their instructors.”
Trainees express appreciation
In appreciation of the support, the trainees presented the French officials who facilitated the training with traditional smocks, known as fugu, and caps.
The gesture, rooted in Ghanaian culture, symbolised gratitude and friendship between the two countries.
Officials at the ceremony described the training as successful, citing the discipline and commitment demonstrated by the officers throughout the programme.
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