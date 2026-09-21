Annoh-Dompreh cautions against partisan application of law in political speech cases

Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has cautioned against what he described as the partisan application of the law in the arrest and prosecution of citizens over allegedly offensive or threatening comments.

The Minority Chief Whip made the remarks at the grand durbar of the Mampong Ohum/Odwira 2026 festival, amid renewed public debate over the prosecution of individuals accused of making offensive, defamatory or threatening statements on social media.

In a statement issued by the MP and shared with the Ghana News Agency on Sunday, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said Ghana’s democratic system must be guided by fairness and due process.

“Ghana’s democracy thrives on tolerance, fairness, and due process and must not be undermined by partisan application of the law,” he said.

He also cautioned those in authority against using state institutions to settle political scores, reminding them that “power is transient”.

According to him, the criminal justice system should not be drawn into partisan political disputes, particularly where similar conduct appears to attract different responses depending on the political affiliation of those involved.

His comments come in the wake of the arrest and remand of Senior Nursing Officer Salomey Awity Baffoe over alleged links to the TikTok account “Ghana Jollof”.

The prosecution alleges that she assisted UK-based TikToker Barbara Asantewaa Kodua in publishing and circulating false news. Ms Baffoe has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The government, however, maintains that freedom of expression remains protected but does not extend to criminal threats against public officials or other unlawful conduct.

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said fair criticism of government officials is protected, but direct threats of violence constitute a criminal offence.

“What you say can get you into trouble depending on how you have said it,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu said at the opening of a Steering Committee meeting of the Federation of African Journalists in Accra.

He cited criticism of a minister’s performance as legitimate expression, but said calls for a public official to be killed or harmed would cross the line into criminal conduct.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.