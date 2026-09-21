Nawara petitions Ghana Police over alleged armed raid, gold seizure and destruction of mining equipment

Director General of CID, COP Lydia Yaa Donkor

Nawara Company Limited has petitioned the Ghana Police Service to launch a comprehensive investigation into an alleged armed raid on its mining premises on August 12, 2026.

The company says the incident resulted in a death, gunshot injuries, robbery, and the destruction of equipment worth millions of dollars.

In a petition addressed to the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the company called for an independent and evidence-based probe into the incident and the subsequent events at its mining site.

According to Nawara, a heavily armed group travelling in about six vehicles, including Land Cruisers, forcibly entered its mining premises at about 10:30 a.m.

The company is asking the police to investigate the incident and also determine who authorised the alleged seizure of its excavators and other equipment, as well as gold and gold concentrate valued at more than GH¢100 million.

Nawara said the whereabouts of the gold and other items allegedly removed from its premises must also be established.

The company said the situation worsened after the incident received media attention, alleging that some of the individuals involved returned to the premises and set fire to mining equipment.

Among the equipment it said was destroyed were an industrial mobile washing plant, an industrial power plant, and water and slurry pump machines.

The company has consequently asked the police to examine available CCTV footage, photographs, videos, vehicle registration details and telecommunications records while interviewing witnesses, employees, and security personnel who were present before, during, and after the alleged incidents.

The company said the allegations raise broader concerns about the protection of private property, the rule of law, and the security of legitimate business operations in Ghana.

It described itself as a law-abiding company operating in compliance with applicable laws and urged the police to treat the matter with urgency.

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