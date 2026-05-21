Euroget to file affidavit against winding-up petition

An Accra High Court has adjourned to June 17, 2026, a petition seeking the winding up of Euroget De-Invest S.A over an outstanding debt exceeding three million dollars.

Counsel for the defendant told the court that the company had filed for the appointment of a new solicitor and intended to submit an affidavit in opposition to the petition.

Mr Peter Dwennes, counsel for the plaintiff, Top International Engineering Ghana Limited, prayed the court to award costs against Euroget De-Invest S.A, while counsel for the defendant appealed for the costs to be waived.

The court granted the prayers and adjourned the matter to June 17, 2026.

Counsel for Euroget told the court that he became aware of the petition only last Sunday and requested time for the new solicitor to acquaint itself with the issues and file the affidavit in opposition.

At the previous sitting, the court ordered that Euroget De-Invest S.A be served for the second time after representatives of the company and its lawyers failed to appear.

A cost of GH¢2,000 was awarded against the company.

Top International Engineering Ghana Limited filed the petition seeking the official winding up of Euroget De-Invest S.A on grounds of alleged insolvency, non-payment of judgement debt and failure to satisfy a judgement dated September 22, 2021.

The plaintiff is also seeking the appointment of an official liquidator or insolvency practitioner and the cost of the petition.

Court documents indicated that on December 5, 2022, the defendant obtained a garnishee order directed at the Ministries of Finance, Health and Defence to appear before the court to show cause why monies due it should not be paid to the plaintiff.

The documents said the parties on March 27, 2024, adopted terms of settlement executed on March 25, 2024, as a consent judgement involving more than eight million dollars in relation to two hospital projects in Kumasi and Konongo.

The defendant has since made some payments, while the plaintiff has relied on garnishee processes to recover part of the debt.

According to the plaintiff, an outstanding amount exceeding three million dollars, excluding interest, remains unpaid, leading to the present winding-up petition despite the earlier settlement terms.

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