Galamsey: Ahafo Security Council disbands illegal mining site, seizes five excavators

The Ahafo Regional Security Council has disbanded an illegal mining site at Adagyamemu in the Tano North Municipality and seized five excavators and other mining equipment during an operation.

Madam Charity Gardiner, the Ahafo Regional Minister, said she led the operation after the council received reports about the extensive destruction and worsening condition of the Tano River caused by illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

In an interview with the media, Madam Gardiner assured the public that the security council had intensified monitoring along the Tano River and would continue cracking down on illegal mining activities in the area.

“We have intensified the fight against galamsey with a major operation at Adagyamemu in the Tano North Municipality,” she stated.

Madam Gardiner noted that the Tano River remained a major source of drinking water for parts of the Ahafo and Bono Regions, stressing that the council would act swiftly to prevent further pollution and destruction of the water body.

Alhaji Collins Dauda, Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, who accompanied the council during the operation, expressed concern about the widespread destruction of rivers and water bodies across the country by illegal miners.

He said the operation formed part of government efforts to protect the environment and preserve water resources for future generations, and urged the security council to extend its operations to help curb the menace.

Mr Pious Opoku, the Tano North Municipal Chief Executive, commended the security council for its prompt response in tackling illegal mining activities.

He pledged the Assembly’s commitment to supporting the council’s operations to make a significant impact in addressing galamsey in the region.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCoP) James Annor also assured the public of the Police Service’s commitment to supporting the fight against illegal mining.

He warned that any security personnel found engaging in galamsey activities would not be spared, adding that the command would request additional personnel from the Police Administration to strengthen the ongoing operations.

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