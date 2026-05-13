Okyeame Kwame turns TGMA27 red carpet moment into anti-galamsey protest

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame transformed the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) red carpet into a platform for environmental activism, making a visual statement against the devastating effects of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Arriving in a striking ensemble, the artiste was draped in gold colours from head to toe, complete with a matching gold-plated sword.

However, the glamour carried a sombre message. Flanked by two bodybuilders portraying figures suffering from the physical and environmental 'cancers' caused by illegal mining, Okyeame Kwame’s appearance served as a stark contrast between the beauty of Ghana’s gold and the destruction caused by its extraction.

Speaking to host Giovanni Caleb, the musician explained that his “glittering” look was a deliberate irony intended to spark a national conversation.

“I wanted to look like gold to remind Ghanaians that while gold glitters, galamsey destroys our rivers, our rocks, our air, and our nature,” Okyeame Kwame stated.

He further emphasised that the fight against environmental degradation transcends partisan lines.

“If we glitter like this once every year and forget that it is not the responsibility of the NPP or NDC, but the collective responsibility of all Ghanaians to stop this galamsey cancer, then we have failed,” he added.

Long recognised as an 'Artivist', Okyeame Kwame has built a reputation for using his platform to champion social and environmental causes.

The 2026 TGMA, while a night of musical celebration, was momentarily refocused by the Rap Dacta’s plea for the protection of Ghana’s natural heritage, proving once again that art remains one of the most powerful tools for social change.

Okyeame Kwame is currently promoting his new single, 'Clap', a song that encourages communal support and the celebration of others’ success.

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