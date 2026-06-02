Accra Metropolitan Assembly opens applications for 400 revenue collectors to boost IGF

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has opened applications for the recruitment of 400 revenue collectors as part of efforts to strengthen Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and support the government's 24-hour economy agenda.
In a post on Facebook, Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, who announced the initiative, said the recruitment forms part of measures aimed at improving revenue mobilisation while creating employment opportunities for residents.
"Successful applicants will be engaged and deployed to various sub-metropolitan areas, markets, business districts, transport terminals and other approved revenue points under the Assembly's jurisdiction," he stated.
According to the Mayor, the exercise is designed to enhance the Assembly's revenue collection system by plugging leakages and promoting accountability.
"This forms part of our ongoing efforts to improve internally generated funds, block revenue leakages and ensure a more transparent, accountable and efficient revenue collection system," he explained.
Mr Allotey stressed that stronger revenue mobilisation is essential for the delivery of critical public services and infrastructure projects across the capital.
"Revenue mobilisation remains critical to the provision of key services, including sanitation management, market improvement, road maintenance, public health services, drainage works, street lighting and other development projects," he said.
The Mayor noted that Accra has a crucial role to play in the implementation of the government's 24-hour economy policy due to its status as the country's commercial hub.
"Accra is at the centre of the 24-hour economy agenda because of its concentration of markets, commercial centres, transport services, hospitality facilities and night-time economic activities," he stated.
He added that an effective revenue collection system would provide the resources needed to sustain business growth and improve service delivery.
"A more efficient revenue collection system will help provide the resources required to support businesses, improve urban services and create the enabling environment for economic activity to thrive beyond regular working hours," he noted.
Mr Allotey further disclosed that successful applicants would receive comprehensive training before deployment.
"Revenue collectors will be trained in revenue collection procedures, customer relations, accountability, reporting systems, digital payment processes and ethical conduct to enable them to carry out their duties professionally and in accordance with the Assembly's approved guidelines," he said.
He also cautioned the public against dealing with unauthorised persons claiming to represent the Assembly.
"We encourage members of the public to report any unauthorised individual who attempts to collect money in the name of the Assembly," the Mayor warned.
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