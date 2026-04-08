AMA rolls out new shift system for street sweepers to improve sanitation

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has introduced a new shift system for street sweepers as part of efforts to improve sanitation in the city.

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, announced the changes at a meeting with sweepers on Wednesday, saying the move is aimed at improving efficiency and keeping the city clean.

Under the new arrangement, sweepers will be divided into two groups, with some working in the morning and others in the afternoon. Working hours will be adjusted within the period of 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Mayor said the decision was taken to better match working hours with the capacity of staff. He explained that some workers, especially the elderly, struggle with early morning schedules.

According to him, the new system is designed to “maximise output” while taking into account individual strengths and circumstances.

Mr Allotey warned that the policy will be strictly enforced and that any worker who fails to carry out assigned duties risks having their salary reduced or being removed from the payroll.

He said that the Assembly cannot continue to pay workers who do not contribute effectively while others remain committed.

The Mayor also highlighted recent improvements in worker welfare, noting that salaries have been increased by about 100 per cent. He said the increment is meant to motivate staff, but must be matched with improved performance.

He assured sweepers that the Assembly remains committed to paying salaries on time, adding that no worker should experience delays.

On logistics, Mr Allotey announced that brooms will be distributed to sub-metropolitan offices from Friday for onward supply to sweepers.

He also underscored the need for teamwork and regular engagement, revealing plans to hold monthly meetings with sweepers to address concerns and improve coordination.

The Mayor cautioned that he will take firm action if sanitation does not improve, adding that supervisors will be held accountable before individual workers are sanctioned.





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