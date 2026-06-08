Gov’t will continue to respect, sustain press freedom – Nana Oye

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), has reiterated the Government’s commitment to sustaining and deepening press freedom in the country.

Speaking at the 2nd Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) World Press Freedom Day Honours Night in Accra on Saturday, she said the government would continue to respect and adhere to human rights principles as journalists executed their constitutional mandate.

She urged practitioners to stay committed to the professional and patriotic principles of journalism, especially in the era of disinformation and misformation, and commended the GJA for protecting and leading the momentum of press freedom advocacy in Ghana.

“The press more than ever is the first and most important line of defence. So a trained, ethical, independent press that verifies before it publishes is the only credible answer to the chaos that unverified information creates,” she said.

This year’s World Press Freedom Day was on the global theme: “Shaping A Future At Peace, Promoting Press Freedom For Human Rights, Development And Security”.

Madam Bampoe Addo commended Ghana’s improvement on the 2026 World Press Freedom Index from 39th position from 52nd, stating that the progress would be sustained and deepened.

She highlighted threats and physical attacks on journalists, stressing that no democratic society should tolerate any form of harm to media practitioners.

“The pen and the microphone of journalists have been present in every single chapter of our national life. You journalists have reported on disease outbreaks and held health authorities to account…

“In every single one of these spaces, you the Ghanaian press have showed up. More significantly, the Ghana Journalists Association is worth commending for galvanising the institutional support behind all of this,” she noted, and congratulated the honourees.

Professor Akua Opokua Britwum, Chariperson of the National Media Commission, called for a review of the working conditions and financing modules of media institutions in the country which, she said, threatened adherence to professionalism.

Mr Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President, emphasised the indispensable role of the media in promoting democracy and commended institutions and stakeholders that continued to promote press freedom.

He cautioned against recklessness and unprofessionalism by some practitioners, highlighting various law suits that have been filed against some journalists and media outlets.

“As a democratic society, we must ensure that journalists are protected and not criminalised for carrying out their constitutional duty in the public interest,” he said.

He expressed concern over sections of the Electronic Communication Act (2008) and the Criminal and Order Offences Act (1968), calling for a review of repressive provisions in the legislation.

“We will continue to advocate better working conditions, stronger legal protection, media independence and professionalism. We believe that a strong media is essential for democracy,” Mr Dwumfour added.

The Ghana News Agency was honoured, among other institutions and individuals for its significant impact on the country’s media landscape.

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