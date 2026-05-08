Newsfile to discuss Charles Amissah’s death, PDS, NAFCO arrests, and press freedom under Mahama

This Saturday on JoyNews' Newsfile, the focus will be on the institutions meant to protect lives, safeguard public funds, and defend democratic freedoms.

The official investigative report into the death of Charles Amissah has shaken the nation. The committee found that the 29-year-old engineer did not die from the initial accident trauma, but from delayed emergency care and what it described as medical neglect.

According to the findings, Charles Amissah remained alive and treatable throughout multiple referrals between major health facilities before eventually dying without receiving intervention.

The report has now reignited the debate over Ghana’s long-standing “no-bed syndrome” and exposed deeper concerns about emergency preparedness, professional responsibility, and systemic coordination failures within the healthcare system.

How does a patient survive an accident, remain responsive through multiple transfers, yet die waiting for care? Who bears responsibility when institutional delays become fatal?

And after years of public outrage, why does Ghana still appear unprepared for emergency medical response?

Meanwhile, the state’s anti-corruption drive has entered another intense phase. Fresh arrests linked to the PDS saga have reopened scrutiny over alleged financial irregularities tied to ECG-related transactions, while the dramatic re-arrest of the former NAFCO boss shortly after charges were withdrawn in court has triggered legal and constitutional debate over prosecutorial conduct and due process.

The government insists fresh evidence justifies the latest actions. Critics say that aggressive prosecution without transparency risks undermining public confidence in justice administration.

Are investigators finally tightening the accountability net around major public scandals? Or are questions beginning to emerge about selective enforcement, prosecutorial discretion, and the balance between justice and fairness?

The show will also delve into the state of press freedom under President John Dramani Mahama. As journalists, civil society groups, and media advocates raise concerns over intimidation, access, and the operating climate for independent journalism, a broader national conversation is beginning to take shape: Can the media continue to hold power accountable freely and fearlessly?

At a time when investigative journalism remains central to exposing corruption and institutional failure, how Ghana handles media freedom may ultimately define the strength of its democracy.

Is criticism becoming increasingly uncomfortable for power?

Are journalists fully protected in carrying out their constitutional duty?

And what does democratic accountability truly mean without a fearless press?

Join host Samson Lardy Anyenini and his panellists this Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m. on JoyNews and MyJoyOnline as Newsfile delves deep into these issues.

Newsfile airs live on the JoyNews channel on digital satellite channels 421 on DSTV and 144 on GoTV, and streams on JoyNews’ Facebook or YouTube channels on Saturdays from 9 am to noon.

Viewers can also follow the discussion by tuning in to Joy 99.7 FM or Luv 99.5 FM on the radio or stream the discussion live on either Google or Apple Podcasts.

Newsfile is your most authoritative news analysis programme.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.