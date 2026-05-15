Livestream: Newsfile discusses IMF exit, ECG privatisation, attack on free speech, SA repatriation

This Saturday on Newsfile, the national conversation turns to free speech, economic control, regional diplomacy and the future of Ghana’s recovery.

The political atmosphere is heating up after former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia accused the Mahama administration of its course against reckless conduct and criminal behaviour, arguing that democracy cannot become a shield for impunity.

But where is the line between enforcing the law and intimidating dissent?

Is Dr. Bawumia’s criticism a legitimate democratic warning, or calculated political theatre ahead of the next electoral cycle?

And what does free speech truly mean in a politically polarised Ghana?

Beyond Ghana’s borders, another difficult conversation is unfolding.

Ghana has begun repatriating citizens from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign African nationals and businesses.

As tensions rise over immigration, unemployment and ownership of local commerce, critics argue that evacuating citizens without aggressively confronting the hostility risks normalising attacks against Africans living in fellow African states.

Is Ghana doing enough diplomatically?

What role should the African Union play?

And what becomes of Pan-Africanism when African migrants are increasingly treated as economic enemies?

At home, the debate over Ghana’s natural wealth is intensifying after the Institute of Economic Affairs pushed renewed discussions around resource nationalism and stronger state ownership of strategic minerals and extractive resources.

But the Ghana Chamber of Mines warns that uncertainty around mining policy and state intervention could damage investor confidence and weaken future growth.

Should Ghana assert greater national control over its natural resources?

Or would aggressive resource nationalism undermine investment, jobs and long-term economic stability?

And then the major economic headline: Ghana says it has effectively completed its IMF programme after reaching a staff-level agreement on the final review of the country’s support arrangement.

The government says the economy is stabilising, inflation is easing, and fiscal discipline is returning. But many households continue to face high living costs, unemployment, and economic pressure.

So has Ghana genuinely turned the corner?

What happens after the IMF era?

Can the country sustain fiscal discipline without external oversight?

And when will ordinary citizens begin to feel the recovery the government is celebrating?

This Saturday on Newsfile, we connect the dots between free speech, African solidarity, economic sovereignty, and post-IMF governance.

When opposition figures claim political intimidation…

when Ghanaians flee xenophobic violence abroad…

when the country debates ownership of its natural wealth…

and when the government declares the IMF chapter nearly closed…

What direction is Ghana truly heading?

Join Samson Lardy Anyenini and his panel this Saturday at 8 a.m. on JoyNews and MyJoyOnline for the analysis, hard questions, and fearless national conversation.

Newsfile airs live on the JoyNews channel on digital satellite channels 421 on DSTV and 144 on GoTV, and streams on JoyNews’ Facebook or YouTube channels.

Viewers can also follow the discussion by tuning in to Joy 99.7 FM or Luv 99.5 FM on the radio or stream the discussion live on either Google or Apple Podcasts.

If it’s Saturday, it’s Newsfile on JoyNews.

Newsfile is your most authoritative news analysis programme.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.