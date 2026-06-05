Government moving ahead with ban on Styrofoam packs, says Lands Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Armah Kofi Buah, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing plastic pollution and strengthening environmental sustainability measures across the country.
Speaking at the 2026 Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative held on June 5 at West Africa Senior High School under the theme “Forests and Economies,” the minister said the government’s environmental agenda extends beyond tree planting to long-term care, monitoring, and protection of planted trees.
He noted that Ghana is implementing a wide range of environmental interventions beyond reforestation, including marine and coastal conservation initiatives.
“The government continues to pursue a broad range of environmental interventions beyond reforestation. We are advancing marine and coastal conservation efforts, including the operationalisation of Ghana’s marine protected areas to safeguard marine biodiversity and support sustainable fisheries,” he said.
Mr Buah added that the country continues to roll out climate-smart policies and programmes under its Nationally Determined Contributions in line with the Paris Agreement. These include investments in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, clean cooking solutions, improved waste management, and climate adaptation interventions for vulnerable communities.
He further stressed the government’s commitment to addressing plastic pollution and improving environmental sanitation nationwide.
“In addition, government remains committed to addressing plastic pollution and environmental sanitation challenges,” he stated.
The minister disclosed that, following an announcement by President John Dramani Mahama during the 2025 World Environment Day celebrations, processes are underway towards banning certain single-use plastics, including Styrofoam takeaway packs.
He said the implementation process is progressing steadily, alongside intensified nationwide public education on waste management, recycling, and responsible consumption.
Mr. Buah emphasised the need for a shift from awareness to action and from short-term interventions to long-term sustainability.
“Let us move beyond awareness to action. Let us move beyond planting to nurturing. Let us move beyond short-term interventions to long-term sustainability,” he said.
On behalf of the government, he expressed appreciation to development partners, traditional authorities, religious institutions, civil society organisations, the private sector, academic institutions, schools, and communities for their continued support in environmental protection efforts.
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