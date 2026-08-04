Fuel price relief measures may not be sustainable in the long term – COPEC

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has cautioned that while government intervention to reduce fuel prices may provide short-term relief, such measures are unlikely to be fiscally sustainable if relied upon repeatedly.
The caution comes after President John Dramani Mahama approved a temporary GH¢2.00-per-litre reduction in the regulatory margin on diesel for one month, effective August 4, to cushion consumers, businesses and public transport operators against rising fuel prices.
COPEC said the intervention was understandable, noting that unchecked increases in fuel prices would trigger higher transport fares, raise the cost of goods and services, drive inflation and ultimately affect the government's fiscal targets.
It also warned that higher fuel costs could force contractors working on government projects to seek contract variations, placing additional pressure on public finances.
Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, August 3, COPEC Executive Secretary Duncan Amoah said the government's decision was not only intended to ease the burden on consumers but also to protect its broader economic objectives.
"Government would necessarily take a decision to intervene because it saves the government itself.
"If you stand aloof and allow diesel to cost GH¢20 and petrol to come to about GH¢17 or GH¢18, transport fares go up, the cost of goods and services invariably gets affected, inflation also gets impacted.
"Government contracts would be renegotiated if fuel prices reach a certain crisis point where a contractor says, 'When we were negotiating, fuel was around GH¢12, now it's GH¢20.' For which reason, I think government has not only intervened to cushion the people, but it also has to do so, so as to be able to keep its own budget objectives met."
Mr Amoah, however, warned that such interventions could become increasingly difficult to sustain, particularly under Ghana's fiscal constraints and commitments to its economic reform programme.
He urged the government to establish a strategic fuel reserve system to better manage future global oil price shocks, arguing that a long-term strategy would reduce the need for emergency subsidies while shielding consumers from sharp fuel price increases.
Latest Stories
-
Sinapi Aba defeats Sandvik to retain Corporate Match Play golf title
8 minutes
-
Four suspects arrested over GH¢94.5m gold robbery in Wassa Akropong
21 minutes
-
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demands parliamentary briefing on IMF policy coordination instrument
26 minutes
-
Government to formalise tricycle waste collectors, expand waste transfer stations
37 minutes
-
Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth
45 minutes
-
Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
1 hour
-
Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
1 hour
-
Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
1 hour
-
Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
1 hour
-
Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
2 hours
-
Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
2 hours
-
Supporting breastfeeding starts with the family: why fathers matter
2 hours
-
Mahama praises Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa recovery, cites Ghana’s Pan-African solidarity
2 hours
-
Police investigate deaths of two Beninese women found in Tamale hotel room
2 hours
-
Freedom is never a gift; it must be earned – Mahama
2 hours