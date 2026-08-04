Community media key to Ghana’s cyber resilience – Deputy Communications Minister

The Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adam Sukparu, has called for stronger collaboration among government institutions, security agencies, media practitioners and other stakeholders to build a secure and resilient digital environment in Ghana.

He made the call on Monday, August 3, 2026, when he launched the National Community Media Cyber Capacity Building Project (NCMCCBP) at the National Communications Authority (NCA) Towers in Accra on behalf of the sector Minister, Samuel Nartey George.

The initiative is aimed at equipping community media practitioners with the skills and knowledge needed to educate the public on cyber hygiene, online safety, digital fraud prevention and responsible use of the internet, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Mr Sukparu said cybersecurity had become a critical part of Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, stressing that the increasing use of technology must be matched with stronger protection against cyber threats.

He noted that challenges such as mobile money fraud, identity theft, online impersonation, misinformation and cyber-enabled crimes require a collective response involving government, the media, security institutions and local communities.

According to him, community media, especially radio stations that broadcast in local languages, have a strategic role in reaching citizens with practical information on how to protect themselves from online threats.

The Deputy Minister urged journalists to treat cybersecurity reporting as a public service, saying accurate reporting and continuous public education would help reduce cybercrime and strengthen national digital resilience.

The Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Divine Selase Agbeti, also emphasised the need for collaboration, warning that cybercrime had evolved into a sophisticated threat involving organised networks.

He said crimes such as mobile money fraud, online investment scams, romance fraud, identity theft, business email compromise and impersonation continue to pose significant risks to individuals and institutions.

Mr Agbeti said the media remains a key partner in the fight against cybercrime and should be equipped to translate technical cybersecurity issues into practical guidance for the public.

The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ghana, Pavel Bílek, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s cybersecurity development, noting that the partnership between both countries has included training, technical assistance and capacity-building support.

He said effective cybersecurity requires more than technology, adding that expertise, public awareness and long-term partnerships are essential in protecting citizens and strengthening Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

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