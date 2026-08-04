National

Mahama, Jamaican leaders hold bilateral talks to deepen Ghana-Jamaica ties

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  4 August 2026 5:52am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President John Dramani Mahama has held high-level bilateral discussions with Jamaican leaders as part of his four-day State Visit to the Caribbean nation, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, education and culture.

On Monday, August 3, President Mahama and the Ghanaian delegation were accorded a ceremonial welcome at King's House in Kingston, where they were officially received by Jamaica's Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, and Lady Allen.

The President inspected a Guard of Honour before holding a courtesy meeting with the Governor-General.

President Mahama later met with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the Office of the Prime Minister, where the two leaders held private discussions before leading their respective delegations in formal bilateral talks.

The discussions focused on expanding trade and investment opportunities, promoting cultural and educational exchanges, and enhancing collaboration on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The day's engagements concluded with a joint media briefing at the Executive Building, where President Mahama and Prime Minister Holness reaffirmed the longstanding historical and diplomatic ties between Ghana and Jamaica and expressed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across key sectors.

President Mahama is in Jamaica on a four-day State Visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and advancing South-South partnerships.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group