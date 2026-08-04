Mahama, Jamaican leaders hold bilateral talks to deepen Ghana-Jamaica ties

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has held high-level bilateral discussions with Jamaican leaders as part of his four-day State Visit to the Caribbean nation, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, education and culture.
On Monday, August 3, President Mahama and the Ghanaian delegation were accorded a ceremonial welcome at King's House in Kingston, where they were officially received by Jamaica's Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, and Lady Allen.
The President inspected a Guard of Honour before holding a courtesy meeting with the Governor-General.
President Mahama later met with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the Office of the Prime Minister, where the two leaders held private discussions before leading their respective delegations in formal bilateral talks.
The discussions focused on expanding trade and investment opportunities, promoting cultural and educational exchanges, and enhancing collaboration on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The day's engagements concluded with a joint media briefing at the Executive Building, where President Mahama and Prime Minister Holness reaffirmed the longstanding historical and diplomatic ties between Ghana and Jamaica and expressed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across key sectors.
President Mahama is in Jamaica on a four-day State Visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and advancing South-South partnerships.
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