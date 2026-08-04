DVLA to tie vehicle registration numbers to owners under new system

Audio By Carbonatix
The CEO of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has announced a new vehicle registration system that will permanently link registration numbers to vehicle owners rather than to the vehicles themselves.
The new policy, expected to form part of the authority’s ongoing reforms, will require motorists to remove their number plates whenever they sell their vehicles, with the new owners required to obtain fresh registration numbers in their own names.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Kotey said the reforms are aimed at strengthening accountability and improving the traceability of vehicle ownership.
According to him, ownership transfers will also change significantly under the new system.
“There will no longer be a year of registration attached to number plates. When you purchase your vehicle, you simply go ahead and register it,” he explained.
“When you sell your car, you have to remove the number plate. The DVLA will deactivate that registration number from the system, and the new owner will have to apply for a new number plate in his or her own name,” he said.
Mr Quaynor noted that the reform is intended to eliminate situations where former vehicle owners are held responsible for offences committed after they have sold their vehicles.
“There have been several instances where people are arrested over offences involving vehicles, only for them to claim they sold the vehicle years ago. We want to avoid that,” he stated.
He therefore advised motorists to ensure they remove their number plates before handing over any vehicle to a buyer.
“If you sell your car, make sure you remove your number plate to avoid any future problems,” he cautioned.
The DVLA boss further disclosed that vehicle owners will be allowed to retain their registration numbers for future use.
“If you sell your vehicle, you will have up to five years. If you purchase another vehicle within the same category during that period, the DVLA can reactivate your old registration number for use on the new vehicle,” he explained.
Mr Kotey said the new registration regime forms part of the DVLA's broader reforms to improve vehicle identification, enhance public safety, and reduce fraud associated with vehicle ownership records.
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