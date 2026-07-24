DVLA working to reduce reliance on ‘Goro Boys’ by expanding access to services – CEO

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) says it is working to reduce the public’s reliance on intermediaries popularly known as “Goro Boys” by expanding access to its services across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, said the Authority’s approach is not necessarily to eliminate the activities of these intermediaries immediately but to regulate them while improving direct access to DVLA services.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Friday, July 24, Mr. Kotey explained that many customers turn to Goro Boys because they struggle to access DVLA offices, especially in remote areas.

“When I came, I never said I’m going to eliminate Goro Boys. I said I’m going to regularise what they do in service of Goro Boys,” he said.

According to him, some members of the public resort to intermediaries because travelling long distances to access DVLA services can be costly and inconvenient.

“Imagine you stay in Jomoro and you have to move from Jomoro to Axim or to Takoradi just for you to renew your licence, where the transportation cost is even more than the service you are going to seek,” he explained.

Mr. Kotey said in such situations, customers may prefer to engage intermediaries who offer to handle the process on their behalf, even though some of these individuals sometimes engage in fraudulent activities.

“Sometimes you don’t blame the public. It’s because we don’t have access to our offices,” he added.

He noted that the DVLA has been expanding its operations and establishing more offices across the country to bring services closer to citizens and reduce dependence on unregulated agents.

“That is why we put measures in place and we are expanding. We are opening, commissioning more offices so that our services can be felt elsewhere,” he said.

The DVLA CEO said improving accessibility remains a key part of the Authority’s broader digital transformation agenda, aimed at making vehicle registration and licensing services more efficient and convenient for the public.

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