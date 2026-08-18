James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, says Ghana–Namibia relations must be people-centered, focusing on unlocking business opportunities for citizens and fostering deep collaborations between educational institutions.

He said future efforts must prioritise creating youth opportunities, expanding trade and investment, promoting tourism, enhancing skills development, and driving entrepreneurship.

Mr Gunu made these remarks when the Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mrs Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Ho, as part of her tour of the region.

Mr Gunu called for the creation of platforms that enable young people from both nations to exchange business ideas and entrepreneurial skills.

The Minister also underscored the need for the tourism sectors of both countries to proactively market each other’s destinations, turning shared heritage into active economic assets.

He said while previous generations of both countries fought for political liberation, it was now the responsibility of the current generation to utilise that freedom to secure economic independence, generate decent jobs, build human capital, and elevate living standards across both nations.

The Namibia High Commissioner has embarked on a strategic mission to the Volta Region to explore concrete avenues for bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.

The cooperation will target high-growth sectors including agriculture and agribusinesses, tourism and culture exchange, trade and investment, aimed at driving mutual economic development.

Mrs Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata stated that economic exploration was anchored in a deeply rooted history between the two countries.

The High Commissioner noted that the Namibian Mission identified the Volta Region as a premier hub for investment due to its unique geopolitical and natural advantages.

She highlighted the region’s vast agricultural potential, thriving tourism industry, extensive coastal and fisheries resources, vibrant entrepreneurial culture, and its strategic proximity as a gateway to neighboring West African nations.

Mr William Dzemefe, the Volta Regional Director of Agriculture, stated that the region was endowed with immense agricultural potential and stood as a key pillar of Ghana’s food security.

He explained that the region was uniquely positioned to drive agribusiness growth due to its diverse ecological zones and fertile lands.

The Director said the region generated 23 per cent of the country’s total rice output, making it a critical contributor to national self-sufficiency goals.

Mr Dzemefe said the region was also widely recognised for producing high-quality vegetables, supplying major domestic and regional markets.

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