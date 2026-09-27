Amazon eyes Ghana for broadband expansion after talks with Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
Amazon is considering Ghana as a potential partner in its efforts to expand broadband connectivity across Africa following high-level talks between President John Dramani Mahama and senior executives of the US technology giant in New York.
The discussions, held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, focused on opportunities for collaboration in technology and digital connectivity.
Amazon’s Senior Vice President and Chief Global Affairs & Legal Officer, David Zapolsky, described the engagement with President Mahama as productive and highlighted Ghana’s potential role in the company’s plans to expand broadband access across Africa.
The potential partnership could help extend high-speed internet access to underserved communities, particularly in rural areas, while creating opportunities for digital businesses and entrepreneurs.
For Ghana, improved connectivity could support digital education, healthcare delivery, financial services, e-commerce and other technology-driven businesses.
The talks are also part of President Mahama’s broader push to attract investment and technology partnerships from major US corporations.
At a separate US–Ghana Presidential Roundtable in New York, the President called for a new chapter in bilateral relations focused on trade, investment, technology, skills development and job creation rather than traditional development assistance.
A potential collaboration with Amazon would fit into that agenda while supporting Ghana’s ambition to strengthen its position as a digital and technology hub in West Africa.
Ghana’s hosting of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat could further enhance its appeal as a base for international companies seeking access to the wider African market.
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