6,079 promotion cases fully processed and paid – CAGD says amid nationwide teachers’ strike

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) says it has fully processed and paid 6,079 cases involving promoted teachers, including applicable promotion arrears.

The clarification follows the declaration of an immediate nationwide strike by the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG) over unresolved issues, including unpaid promotion arrears and delays in negotiations on their conditions of service.

CAGD said the 6,079 cases were among 58,620 promotion cases expected from the Ghana Education Service (GES).

According to the Department, GES submitted the 6,079 completed input forms and corresponding promotion letters as of September 22, 2026, enabling CAGD to validate and process the cases.

CAGD said all 6,079 cases were fully processed and paid, including the applicable arrears, as part of the September 2026 salaries, with the arrears effective from January 1, 2026.

The Department stressed that it has processed every valid case received from GES.

It explained that any outstanding payments relate to cases for which GES has yet to submit the required documentation for validation and payroll processing.

CAGD said it can only process promotion-related salary adjustments after receiving the necessary documentation from the employer, including a duly completed promotion/change-of-grade input form and the relevant promotion or upgrading letter.

The Department said the documentation requirements are intended to safeguard the payroll system against fictitious promotions, unauthorised salary adjustments and irregular payments.

CAGD has consequently urged the Ministry of Education, GES, teacher unions and other stakeholders to work together to address outstanding cases.

It assured teachers that legitimate payments would be processed once the required documentation is submitted and validated

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