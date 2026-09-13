Aggrieved teachers demand payment of unpaid four-year legacy arrears

Audio By Carbonatix
The Association of Aggrieved Teachers of Legacy Arrears (2012–2015) is demanding the payment of outstanding arrears owed to teachers for the period between 2012 and 2015.
In a statement, the association said many affected teachers had waited for several years for their legitimate payments as they continued to experience financial difficulties as a result of the delays.
The teachers recalled that during the 2016 election campaign, the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) acknowledged the existence of the outstanding arrears and promised to settle them if elected.
According to the association, however, the arrears remained unpaid throughout the NPP’s tenure in government.
The group is now appealing to President John Mahama’s administration to take steps to resolve the matter and ensure that the affected teachers receive their outstanding payments.
The association said President Mahama’s previous introduction of the Three-Month Pay Policy demonstrated his understanding of issues surrounding delayed payments and the difficulties such delays could create for workers.
“Many of the affected teachers have waited for several years, and the continued delay has placed a significant financial burden on them,” the association said.
The teachers therefore urged the government to treat the matter as a priority and consider the circumstances of those who have been waiting for their outstanding entitlements.
They appealed to the President to intervene personally and take the necessary steps to facilitate the payment of the arrears without further delay.
The association expressed hope that the President would give the issue urgent and favourable consideration, stressing that the affected teachers were seeking payment of what they described as legitimate outstanding entitlements.
The appeal comes as public-sector workers and organised labour continue to press successive governments over outstanding financial obligations and delayed payments.
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