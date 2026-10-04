Drive constitutional reform – GJA urges journalists

The Vice-President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Rebecca Ekpe, has urged colleague journalists to lead the charge in ensuring that Ghana's constitutional reform is owned by Ghanaians.

This, she said, called for journalists to reflect on their constitutional responsibilities and not leave the entire process to a select few.

"We must scrutinise the exercise of public power and ensure that every voice is heard," she said.

The GJA vice-president said journalists should ensure that the revised Constitution represented the views of every Ghanaian.

Ms Ekpe was speaking at a media engagement in Accra last Thursday by the Citizens Platform for the constitutional reforms.

Platform

The platform is constituted by more than 100 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

Ms Ekpe said the media was an integral part of the conversation, without which its implementation would face challenges.

In that regard, she called for inclusiveness, independence, integrity and excellence.

A Senior Advisor at International IDEA, Adem Abebe, said the success of the reforms depended on the media and that role should be protected.

"Indeed, the media is a powerful avenue in shaping opinions. In that regard, let's ensure that every voice is heard," he said.

The media training was to take practitioners through the various position papers by the CSOs, the Institute of Economic Affairs, labour unions and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The training was to seek the views of media practitioners on how to synchronise the various position papers and examine how it could affect some existing legislation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.