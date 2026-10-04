Tennis

J100 Accra Boys’ Singles: Verma denies Beckles back-to-back titles to claim crown

Source: Ruth Akoto-Donkor  
  4 October 2026 1:39am
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India’s sixth seed Om Verma produced a commanding performance to defeat David Beckles 6-3, 6-3 in the boys’ singles final at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J100 Accra on Saturday, 3 October.

Verma earned his spot in the title match when top seed Dev Vipul Patel [1] retired trailing 6-7 (5) , 6-1 , 4-1 in their semi-final clash. Earlier in the week, the sixth seed demonstrated his form by defeating Kenya’s third-seeded Zayyan Virani 7-5, 6-1 in the quarter-finals.

Beckles, the fourth seed from the United States, entered the championship match on strong footing, having recently claimed his second J60 Accra singles crown against France’s Antoine Baudot. The American navigated a tough path to the final, overcoming fifth seed Mannan Agarwal 6-4, 7-5 before beating India’s Shivtej Shirfule 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a hard-fought semi-final encounter.

In the final, Verma seized control early, defeating the in-form American in straight sets to capture the J100 Accra singles title.

Organised in partnership with Tennis Foundation Ghana and the Ghana Tennis Federation, the ninth edition of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors runs from 28 September to 10 October 2026 at the Accra Sports Stadium National Tennis Centre.

With this victory, Om Verma officially seals his place as the J100 Accra Boys’ Singles Champion.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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