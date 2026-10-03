NPP Bosome Freho Constituency Chairman reportedly arrested over ballot paper incident

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Patrick Kwaku Frimpong, has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service following an alleged incident involving a ballot paper at the party’s National Delegates Conference.

Reports say the incident occurred after a delegate from the constituency encountered difficulties with the electronic voting system and was unable to cast a ballot.

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Dr Francis Adomako, had reportedly earlier written to the constituency to bar the delegate from participating in Saturday’s election.

However, after the delegate experienced difficulties with the electoral system, the Electoral Commission (EC) reportedly issued a ballot paper to allow the individual to vote.

The constituency chairman is alleged to have taken the ballot paper and torn it apart.

The incident reportedly prompted the police to arrest Mr Frimpong for questioning.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether any charges have been filed were not immediately available.

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