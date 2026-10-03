Bawumia urges NPP aspirants to accept results, reunite party after elections

Audio By Carbonatix
Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged all aspirants contesting the party’s national executive positions to accept the election results and work together to strengthen the party.
He made the call on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, where the NPP is holding its National Delegates Conference and officers’ elections.
Dr Bawumia appealed to candidates who emerge victorious to reach out to their opponents, while urging those who lose to support the newly elected national executives.
He said the contests should be seen as an internal process to select leaders to advance the broader interests of the party, rather than as a source of lasting divisions.
According to him, once voting ends, campaigns for the various positions must also end, allowing all aspirants to refocus on the party’s collective objectives.
“This is just an internal contest to select a few from well-qualified aspirants to serve our party’s collective and ultimate objective of winning back the trust of the people to serve our motherland better. Therefore, when voting ends today, the contest must also end.
“To those who win, the first hug and call you make should be to your fellow aspirants. And to those who do not win, I want to firmly assure you that this party still needs you and will continue to need you. There is work for all of us to do. Let us vote in peace, accept the results in good faith, and leave Kumasi as one family.”
Dr Bawumia’s appeal comes as delegates vote to elect the party’s new national executives who will be responsible for leading the NPP through its next phase.
He stressed the need for unity after the elections, urging all contestants to put the internal contest behind them and work towards the party's broader interests.
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