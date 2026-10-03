Football

Spain beat Czech Republic to maintain winning run

Source: BBC  
  3 October 2026 9:37pm
Lamine Yamal (left) has scored four goals in the 2026-27 Nations League
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World champions Spain maintained their perfect start to their Nations League campaign with a victory over the Czech Republic in Oviedo.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the sixth minute when, despite being surrounded by three defenders, he curled a superb strike from the edge of the penalty area into the far post.

Former Manchester City midfielder Rodri, now at Barcelona, doubled Spain's advantage in the 35th minute, running at the away defence, linking up with Dani Olmo and firing the ball into the top corner from near the penalty spot.

Jiri Slama pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 69th minute with a low shot past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

The Czechs ended the game with 10 men as Wolves defender Ladislav Krejci was sent off for two bookable offences, before Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino sealed the victory, converting a loose ball in the 89th minute.

Spain extended their winning run to 10 matches, since a shock 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in the group phase of the World Cup.

Luis de la Fuente's side have nine points from their three Nations League matches and stay top of Group A3, three points ahead of England, who thrashed Croatia 7-0 in the other match in the section earlier on Saturday.

Spain play in Croatia on Tuesday and a victory would take them into the quarter-finals with two group games to spare.

They have an away match in Prague against the Czech Republic on 12 November, before ending the group phase versus England on 15 November at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium.

Spain, who beat Argentina 1-0 to win the 2026 World Cup, won the Nations League in 2023 and lost in the final in 2021 and 2025. The Nations League quarter-finals take place in March, with the semi-finals and final in June.

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