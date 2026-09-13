Football

Lamine Yamal scores twice as Barcelona maintain perfect start

Source: BBC  
  13 September 2026 9:12pm
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Barcelona survived a late fightback from Levante to continue their perfect start to the La Liga campaign and move three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

The defending champions appeared to be cruising towards a fifth-consecutive league victory when Lamine Yamal scored his second goal of the game, and Barcelona's third, from the penalty spot just three minutes into the second half.

The Spain international's first strike had come after a cut-back from Raphinha, adding to the opener scored by fellow teenager Xavi Espart inside five minutes.

But the home side were handed a lifeline when Barcelona began to lose their focus and composure, allowing substitute Ivan Romero to pounce on a defensive error from Espart and pull one back with 11 minutes remaining.

That goal sparked Levante into life, and nine minutes later they were celebrating again as Roger Brugue bundled home from close range to set up a nervy finale at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

However, Hansi Flick's side held their nerve and sealed all three points in second-half stoppage time when substitute Karim Adeyemi fired past Matthew Ryan to restore his side's two-goal cushion and seal an important win.

Barcelona are next in action on Wednesday against Racing Santander (20:30 BST).

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