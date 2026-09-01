Barcelona complete signing of Arsenal striker Jesus

Barcelona have completed the signing of Gabriel Jesus on a permanent deal.

It comes after BBC Sport reported that a deal for the Brazilian to move to Barcelona for a fee of £8.6m (10m euros) was close to be being confirmed.

Jesus has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons at Arsenal due to injury issues, as well as Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres being the preferred central strikers at the club.

Napoli had also shown an interest in Jesus, but the Brazilian has now joined last season's Spanish league champions after completing his medical on Monday.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022, scoring 32 goals and adding 22 assists in 123 appearances for the Gunners.

Speaking to the media before Arsenal's win over Aston Villa, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Jesus was not training with the squad.

When asked whether that meant the forward was leaving, Arteta said: "Personal situations, whatever they are, I think it's clear."

Jesus would be Barcelona's third signing from a Premier League club this summer, following the arrivals of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and Rodri from Manchester City.

Barcelona have also been pursuing a deal for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez but Atletico have been clear of their intention to not negotiate with their La Liga rivals.

Arsenal have also been chasing Alvarez but it is unlikely that a deal is completed at this stage.

The Gunners have also sold Fabio Vieira to Hamburger SV while Ethan Nwaneri is getting closer to completing a loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

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