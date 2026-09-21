AFCON 2027Q: Nine new call-up for Cote, The Gambia matches

Audio By Carbonatix
Following medical uncertainties presented by some players, Black Stars Head Coach Carlos Queiroz has made additions to the squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Cote d'Ivoire and The Gambia, and the international friendly against Morocco.
The players added are:
Defenders:
Jonas Adjetey (VfL Wolfsburg), Alidu Seidu (OGC Nice), Ebenezer Annan (Rapid Bucharest) and Rockson Yeboah (Osasuna)
Midfielder:
Rahim Ibrahim (Slovan Bratislava)
Forwards:
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City), Mohammed Fuseini (Derby County), Benjamin Tetteh (Kalba), and Felix Afena-Gyan (Igdir FK)
The Black Stars opened camp in Accra on Monday, September 21, 2026, to begin preparations for the double-header against Cote d'Ivoire and The Gambia, as well as the international friendly against Morocco.
The team will continue training on Tuesday in readiness the assignments.
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