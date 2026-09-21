Catholic Bishops welcome task force to tackle drug menace, acknowledge inter-agency efforts

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has welcomed President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to establish an inter-agency task force to tackle the movement of narcotic drugs through the country’s ports, airports and borders.

The Bishops also commended the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and other state agencies for their efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking and abuse in Ghana.

In a statement, the Conference said the measures were important steps towards strengthening Ghana’s response to the growing threat of drug trafficking and abuse.

The Bishops called for sustained collaboration among state institutions and international partners to disrupt trafficking networks and prevent Ghana from being used as a transit point for illicit drugs.

Their comments follow the recent seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine in France, allegedly concealed in a container of plastic waste from Ghana.

The Conference said the seizure underscored the need for stronger surveillance, accountability and coordination at Ghana’s ports, airports and borders.

It called for a thorough investigation to establish how such a large consignment allegedly passed through legitimate commercial channels.

The Bishops also urged continued cooperation between Ghanaian authorities and their French counterparts to uncover the full extent of the trafficking network connected to the seizure.

Bishops call for trafficking networks to be dismantled

The Conference said the Dunkirk seizure should be viewed within the context of a wider national challenge, citing other narcotics interceptions linked to Ghana in recent years.

It expressed concern over the alleged involvement of people in positions of trust, including public officials and, regrettably, some members of the Church.

“The fight must include anyone who abuses public trust to facilitate the movement of illicit substances,” the statement said.

The Bishops further urged investigators to look beyond couriers and identify the financiers and principal traffickers behind the trade.

“A pattern in which couriers are prosecuted while the networks that finance them escape scrutiny is the failure any credible national response must overcome,” the Conference said.

The Conference described illicit drug trafficking and abuse as a serious national concern and a profound moral crisis, urging coordinated and sustained action to address the problem.

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