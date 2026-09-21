NDC’s two years of economic gains not enough to establish stability – Alan Kyerematen

Audio By Carbonatix
United Party founder and leader Alan Kyerematen says Ghana’s recent macroeconomic gains cannot yet be described as sustained economic stability, arguing that a much longer period of growth is needed to support such a conclusion.
Speaking on Monday, September 21, Mr Kyerematen said the improvements in key economic indicators were encouraging but cautioned against governments rushing to declare economic success.
He said administrations, whether led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the New Patriotic Party (NPP), often celebrate improvements in economic performance without giving sufficient attention to whether those gains can be sustained.
“I think part of the challenge of governments, whether it’s NDC or NPP, they are too quick to be praising themselves about what they’ve done. But I’m saying that you can’t call, you can’t describe two years of macro performance as stability. You need a longer period of sustained growth,” he said in a Channel One TV interview.
Ghana needs sustained growth
Mr Kyerematen acknowledged that Ghana’s current economic growth rate was positive but argued that the country needed a more prolonged period of strong expansion to establish lasting macroeconomic stability.
He said achieving annual growth of between 8% and 10% over a decade would provide a more meaningful basis for assessing the economy’s performance.
“So 6%, it’s good, but I’m saying that it’s a trend, but you cannot… So we need 10 years of at least 8% to 10% growth,” he said.
Stabilisation and growth must go together
The United Party leader also argued that economic stabilisation and growth should not be treated as competing priorities.
He said government must pursue both simultaneously to achieve sustainable economic progress.
“They are two sides of the same coin,” he added.
Latest Stories
-
Prof. Kwofie urges publishers to use indigenous knowledge systems to decolonise AI
17 minutes
-
NDC’s two years of economic gains not enough to establish stability – Alan Kyerematen
26 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: Nine new call-up for Cote, The Gambia matches
46 minutes
-
Ghana’s MSMEs: Burdened by regulation and overtaxed; why the system isn’t working
59 minutes
-
Patience Akyianu, former Barclays Bank Ghana MD and Hollard Group CEO, reported dead
1 hour
-
Mahama pushes ‘health sovereignty’ agenda, says Global South needs control over resources
1 hour
-
Mahama: We are reforming systems, fighting corruption and improving use of public funds
1 hour
-
Catholic Bishops welcome task force to tackle drug menace, acknowledge inter-agency efforts
1 hour
-
Ghana Catholic Bishops demand urgent action against drug trafficking
2 hours
-
Tamale: 5 arrested over suspected drug activities; police seize pistols, narcotics
2 hours
-
We have lost a great developer – Mankranso residents pay tribute to late DCE
2 hours
-
Ghana Law Society sets September 30 for maiden Bar Conference on legal reforms
2 hours
-
GPL Week 3: Port City’s Gyetuah bags a brace as 9 outstanding players named NASCO Players of the Match
2 hours
-
Visibility without substance is just noise; I don’t seek popularity—Dr Oppong-Fosu
3 hours
-
The late Abubakar Sedik was an exceptional DCE – Ashanti Regional Minister
3 hours