NDC youth organiser aspirant calls for stronger grassroots mobilisation ahead of 2028

National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Youth Organiser aspirant Emmanuel Okai Mintah has urged aspiring Constituency Youth Organisers to approach the party’s upcoming constituency elections with commitment, resilience and a clear sense of purpose.

In a goodwill message as nominations open for the constituency elections, Mr Okai Mintah described the position of Constituency Youth Organiser as critical to the NDC’s grassroots mobilisation and efforts to maintain a strong youth base ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“The role of Constituency Youth Organizer is not a mere title on a ballot; it is the absolute engine room of our party’s momentum,” he said.

Mr Okai Mintah, who is seeking to lead the NDC’s youth wing at the national level, said the party’s experience with the Green Army during the 2024 general elections demonstrated what could be achieved when young people were properly organised and motivated.

“We saw what organised youth power can do. The Green Army, which we mobilised to march our party and HE John Dramani Mahama to victory in the 2024 general elections, proved beyond doubt that when young people are structured, motivated, and given purpose, no force can stand in our way,” he stated.

He called for renewed efforts to make the Green Army more attractive to young people and transform it into a stronger and more effective mobilisation force ahead of the 2028 elections.

According to him, preparations for the next general election must begin immediately at the branch and constituency levels, with youth organisers playing a central role in engaging activists and mobilising support for the party.

“The journey toward Victory 2028 does not start in two years; it starts right now, first in our branches, then our constituencies, and every corner of the nation,” Mr Okai Mintah said.

He urged the aspirants to view their participation in the constituency elections as an opportunity to serve the NDC and contribute to building a stronger grassroots organisation.

“Rise to the occasion, trust in your capacity to lead, and let us marshal the youth to secure victory,” he added.

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